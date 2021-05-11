Off-Duty NYPD Officer Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash

An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash happened around 10:55 p.m. Monday, May 10 when the vehicle, which was headed eastbound in Suffolk County, flipped over in the HOV lane just west of Exit 53 in Brentwood, authorities said.

When police arrived on the scene, the officer was trapped in the vehicle, said the Suffolk County Police.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD confirmed an off-duty officer had been killed. The name of the officer has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

