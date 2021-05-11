Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Nassau County Man Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash
News

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the LIE.
An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the LIE. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash happened around 10:55 p.m. Monday, May 10 when the vehicle, which was headed eastbound in Suffolk County, flipped over in the HOV lane just west of Exit 53 in Brentwood, authorities said.

When police arrived on the scene, the officer was trapped in the vehicle, said the Suffolk County Police. 

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD confirmed an off-duty officer had been killed. The name of the officer has not been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.