Ocean Swimming Suspended In Nassau County After New Shark Sighting

Ocean swimming in Nassau County has been temporarily suspended after the latest shark sighting off the shore of a local beach.

The latest shark sighting - at least the fifth in the past few days - was spotted off Nickerson Beach at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, officials said. The shark was believed to be between six and eight feet in length.

The swimming suspension came shortly after Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that police would be increasing aerial and Marine patrols off the coasts of county beaches following the recent sightings.

“Following two days of shark sightings along the south shore of Nassau County, we’re going to enhance helicopter patrols along our coasts to keep an eye out for anything potentially lurking under the water,” she said at a press briefing at Nickerson Beach on Wednesday.

Curran said that two police helicopters will be tasked with scanning Nassau County shorelines, and that the Marine patrols will also be increased near the coast.

“The enhanced patrols will use active helicopters to scan the water for movement,” she added. “If anything is spotted coming too close to shore or displaying erratic behavior, our pilot will get the information to all area beaches and lifeguards, no matter the jurisdiction.”

