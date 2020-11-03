Number Of Long Island COVID-19 Cases Rises To 31

There have been six new cases of novel coronavirus in Nassau County and two in Suffolk County, bringing the total to 31 positive cases of COVID-19 on Long Island.

At separate press conferences on Wednesday, March 11, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran provided an update on the spread of the virus on Long Island.

In Nassau, 20 cases have been confirmed in Hempstead, with three in Oyster Bay and two in North Hempstead. Ten tests are still pending. Curran noted that 153 people are in mandatory quarantine, and an additional 79 are in self-quarantine.

Curran noted that Nassau’s Northwell Health lab will soon begin semi-automatic COVID-19 testing and will conduct hundreds of tests daily.

Bellone said that the newest of the six coronavirus cases in Suffolk were men in their 30s in Brookhaven. They’re in isolation at Stony Brook University Hospital. Eight people are currently in mandatory quarantine, and several dozen are being monitored by health officials.

Globally, as of Wednesday, there have been 121,503 confirmed coronavirus cases, which resulted in 4,383 deaths. The total in the United States has topped 1,000, reaching 1,016 positive cases, with more than 150 in New York.

“We're trying to slow it down but ramping up the testing and hopefully the federal government is going to release the handcuffs - they've been controlling the process,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday. “And that's the way the other countries have gotten ahead of it, with testing.

“All the numbers say it's going to be a wave. We're worried about the health care system. We're studying very closely our vacancy in the health care system and we're planning backup hospitals, quarantine centers if you will, just in case we overwhelm the health care system.”

This continues to be a developing story.

