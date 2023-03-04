Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Not So Fast: Would-Be Thief Foiled By Keyless BMW At Flower Hill Business (Video)

Michael Mashburn
Nassau County Police are working to locate a man who stole a BMW from the Enterprise located on Northern Boulevard in the village of Flower Hill, Wednesday morning, March 1.
This story has been updated.

A would-be car thief who attempted to steal a BMW from a Long Island business forgot one very important thing: the keys.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, in Flower Hill, at the Enterprise on Northern Boulevard. 

Nassau County Police said the suspect jumped into a BMW X5 that had been left unlocked and drove away. Though the car was running, it did not have the key fob inside. The suspect made it approximately half a block before the vehicle’s ignition shut off.

He then exited the car and hopped into the passenger side of a Black SUV with New Jersey plates, according to police. The SUV was last seen heading southbound on Mineola Avenue.

Video of the incident can be viewed here

Police described the suspect as a dark-skinned man wearing red pants, a hoodie, and a black mask.

Detectives initially reported that the incident occurred at the American Car Wash, located next door to Enterprise. However, an employee told Daily Voice that the vehicle was never at the car wash and had been left running by someone at Enterprise. 

"We never had anything to do with that and our video is clear that the car was parked away from the car wash and in the opposite direction," the employee said. "We never leave cars running and we remove the keys."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous. 

