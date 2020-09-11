Northwell To Provide Telehealth Services For Skilled Nursing Facilities

Northwell Health will facilitate remote medical visits at two highly-rated skilled nursing facilities in Nassau and Bronx counties.

Both the Methodist Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation and Glen Cove Nursing, both owned by Paragon Management will use mobile cart technology, allowing for remote medical appointments that family members in other locations can call into. The healthcare provider aims to reduce emergency room visits, reduce admission rates within 30 days, speed up treatments and improve the quality of care at these facilities.

“Northwell Health is excited to collaborate with both Methodist Skilled Nursing and Rehab and Glen Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation in our shared mission to provide the highest quality care to our communities throughout all phases of their illness and recoveries,” said Iris Berman RN, MSN, vice president of Telehealth Services at Northwell Health.

A team of remote critical care nurses, intensivists and hospitalists will be staffed to handle remote visits with patients, and will coordinate with on-site medical professionals to devise plans of care.

Research commissioned by Northwell Health found that, by expanding the availability of telehealth services, patients received an improved quality of care and staff reported higher rates of satisfaction.

“Paragon Management and its Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation look forward to this new partnership with Northwell Health’s TeleSNF program which will provide our skilled nursing center continuous real time access to critical-care physicians,” said Amy Elba, vice president of Operations at Paragon Management SNF. “We are thrilled to partner with Northwell in this cutting-edge technology to continue our mission to provide exceptional high-level care to our patients.”

