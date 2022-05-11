Contact Us
New Ramp Closure Scheduled For LI Expressway To Northern State Parkway

Zak Failla
The Long Island Expressway in Nassau County
The Long Island Expressway in Nassau County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A new ramp closure has been scheduled on the Long Island Expressway.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that, in Nassau County, the Exit 38 ramp from the eastbound LIE to the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Town of North Hempstead will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12 until 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 for bridge maintenance.

Officials said that a detour will be available at Exit 39 for Glen Cove Road southbound for approximately two miles for access to the Northern State Parkway.

“Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones,” according to NYSDOT. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

