New Long Island Power Outage Update: Estimated Restoration Time Extended

The estimated time for complete power restoration on Long Island in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias has been extended.

PSEG utility crews were working to repair outages affecting 195,172 of its 1,162,375 customers on Long Island as of 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

According to PSEG, the estimated time for complete power restoration is now 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. PSEG said due to the extent of storm damage, jobs are requiring more work than anticipated.

A day earlier, on Friday, Aug. 9, PSEG had listed 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 as the estimated restoration time.

In Suffolk, 93,147 of PSEG's 637,959 customers were still reporting outages (14.6 percent), with 100,965 of its 488,488 Nassau customers (20.7 percent) were still without power.

In Suffolk, the hardest-hit communities have been Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, Smithtown, and Babylon.

In Nassau, the most outages are Oyster Bay, Hempstead, and North Hempstead.

“Tropical Storm Isaias’ impact on customers was historic – causing more outages than any weather event in recent years," PSEG CEO Ralph Izzo said. "On Long Island, the storm’s impact on telecommunication networks affected our ability to respond to customer calls as quickly as we wanted.

“However, at no time did the challenges PSEG Long Island faced with our communications systems impact our restoration efforts. We have still been able to assess the full extent of the damage and dispatch crews to the impacted areas.”

