Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Two Killed In Fiery Long Island Expressway Crash In Nassau County
News

New Long Island Power Outage Update: Estimated Restoration Time Extended

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Thousands remain without power as PSEG Long Island continues recovering from Tropical Storm Isasias.
Thousands remain without power as PSEG Long Island continues recovering from Tropical Storm Isasias. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

The estimated time for complete power restoration on Long Island in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias has been extended.

PSEG utility crews were working to repair outages affecting 195,172 of its 1,162,375 customers on Long Island as of 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. 

According to PSEG, the estimated time for complete power restoration is now 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. PSEG said due to the extent of storm damage, jobs are requiring more work than anticipated.

A day earlier, on Friday, Aug. 9, PSEG had listed 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 as the estimated restoration time.

In Suffolk, 93,147 of PSEG's 637,959 customers were still reporting outages (14.6 percent), with 100,965 of its 488,488 Nassau customers (20.7 percent) were still without power.

In Suffolk, the hardest-hit communities have been Brookhaven, Huntington,  Islip, Smithtown, and Babylon.

In Nassau, the most outages are Oyster Bay, Hempstead, and North Hempstead.

“Tropical Storm Isaias’ impact on customers was historic – causing more outages than any weather event in recent years," PSEG CEO Ralph Izzo said. "On Long Island, the storm’s impact on telecommunication networks affected our ability to respond to customer calls as quickly as we wanted.

“However, at no time did the challenges PSEG Long Island faced with our communications systems impact our restoration efforts. We have still been able to assess the full extent of the damage and dispatch crews to the impacted areas.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.