Nassau Man, Nephew Charged In Execution-Style Killing Of Business Owner

A Long Island man and his nephew have been charged with two others in federal court in connection with the execution-style murder of a former employee and business rival.

Qing Ming Yu, aka Allen, age 54, of Oyster Bay, and You You, aka Eddie, age 34, of Plainview, were arrested on Tuesday, May 10 in connection with the Feb. 12, 2019 murder of a Queens man, said Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

As detailed in court documents, between 2015 and 2018, Xin Gu worked for Qing Ming Yu’s property development company at its Manhattan office. After several years, Xin Gu became concerned about the company’s financial viability. Thereafter, Xin Gu resigned and formed his own property development company.

After Xin Gu’s departure, several clients and employees also cut ties with Qing Ming Yu’s company, which then closed at the end of 2018, court documents show.

Enraged at Xin Gu’s perceived disloyalty, Qing Ming Yu allegedly hired his nephew You You to kill Xin Gu in exchange for payment, court documents said.

You You in turn reportedly hired two others to assist in carrying out the murder, the US Attorney's Office said.

On the evening of Feb. 11, 2019, into the following morning, Xin Gu’s new company hosted a celebration of the Lunar New Year at a karaoke bar in Queens.

The defendants learned of Xin Gu’s party and decided to kill him that night, with You You acting as a lookout, Zhe Zhang serving as the getaway driver and Abreu shooting Xin Gu multiple times, killing him, court documents show.

“As alleged, the defendants callously used gun violence to resolve a business dispute, reducing the value of a man’s life to a dollar figure, and bringing trauma and mourning to the community,” stated Peace.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

