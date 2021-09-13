Contact Us
Nassau County Man Sentenced For Strangling Wife To Death

Nicole Valinote
John Gerges
John Gerges Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was sentenced for strangling his wife to death in their home last year following an argument.

John Gerges, age 61, of Merrick, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 13, to 21 years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

On Tuesday, July 20, John Gerges pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 58-year-old Marvat Gerges, according to Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith.

The DA's Office said the defendant strangled his wife on Feb. 22, 2020, following a 3 a.m. argument over the cleanliness of their home.

Marvat was found by the couple's adult son at about 2:30 p.m. that day after he returned home from work. Smith said Marvat was found laying on a bed in the guest bedroom with marks around her neck.

The son called 911, and Marvat was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith said John returned home the following morning, and he was questioned and later arrested by Nassau County Police Department detectives.

“A trivial argument sparked a violent attack that cost Marvat Gerges her life,” Smith said. “John Gerges committed the ultimate act of domestic violence and will now spend the next 21 years behind bars paying for his horrific crime.”

