Nassau County Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Sister's Boyfriend, DA Says

A Long Island man has been sentenced for fatally stabbing his sister's boyfriend in 2018.

Roy Christmas, age 40, of Hempstead, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to 19 years in prison in the death of William Pinckney, according to Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith.

Christmas pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Smith said.

“William Pinckney was a loving father who was senselessly stabbed to death when he came to the aid of his girlfriend after she was punched by her brother,” Smith said. “This was a truly senseless killing and we hope that today’s sentence helps the Pinckney family as they continue to mourn William’s loss.”

Christmas stabbed 57-year-old Pinckney multiple times at a home on Warner Avenue in Hempstead at about 4:15 a.m. on May 1, 2018, Smith said.

Pinckney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at about 5 a.m.

The two had been attending a party at the home.

The defendant punched his sister in the face, and Pinckney intervened and began to fight with Christmas, the DA's Office reported.

When first responders asked Pinckney who had stabbed him, he said it was the defendant, Smith said.

Christmas was arrested on May 14, 2018, by the Nassau County Police Department.

