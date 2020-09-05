Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees Positivity Rate Uptick For Fourth Day In Row
News

Nassau County Couple Charged With Stealing Dog

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
“Bella”
“Bella” Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

Two people who were allegedly responsible for the theft of a dog from a Long Island neighborhood late last year have been arrested.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that the dog “Bella” had gone missing from her yard on Elm Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Dec. 18, 2019. 

An initial anonymous tip was given that an unknown jogger had picked up Bella but this was found to be untrue, Gross said.

After an investigation, an SPCA Detective located "Bella" and returned her to her family just minutes before midnight on Christmas Eve, 2019. 

 Gross said that the SCSPCA continued to build a case "leaving no stone unturned and developed the evidence necessary to arrest the suspects."

On Friday, Sept. 4, James M. Zweidinger, 37, Massapequa Park, and his girlfriend, Crystal J. Fass, 35, of the same address, were charged with larceny.

Both are scheduled to return to First District Court, Central Islip on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Gross praised the work of the SCSPCA detectives "for locating the dog and returning her to her family and then continuing the investigation until those responsible were located and brought to justice."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.