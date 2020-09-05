Nassau County Couple Charged With Stealing Dog

Two people who were allegedly responsible for the theft of a dog from a Long Island neighborhood late last year have been arrested.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that the dog “Bella” had gone missing from her yard on Elm Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Dec. 18, 2019.

An initial anonymous tip was given that an unknown jogger had picked up Bella but this was found to be untrue, Gross said.

After an investigation, an SPCA Detective located "Bella" and returned her to her family just minutes before midnight on Christmas Eve, 2019.

Gross said that the SCSPCA continued to build a case "leaving no stone unturned and developed the evidence necessary to arrest the suspects."

On Friday, Sept. 4, James M. Zweidinger, 37, Massapequa Park, and his girlfriend, Crystal J. Fass, 35, of the same address, were charged with larceny.

Both are scheduled to return to First District Court, Central Islip on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Gross praised the work of the SCSPCA detectives "for locating the dog and returning her to her family and then continuing the investigation until those responsible were located and brought to justice."

