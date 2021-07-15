Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: One Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash
News

Nassau County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Bacteria Levels

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Philip B. Healey Beach at Florence Avenue
Philip B. Healey Beach at Florence Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pair of Long Island beaches have closed to bathing due to elevated bacteria levels. 

The Nassau County Department of Health said that effective Thursday, July 15, the Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa is closed. Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa is remaining closed to bathing as well.

Both beaches will be closed until testing shows bacteria levels "within acceptable limits," the health department said. 

For the latest information on beaches opening and closing, health officials said you can call 516-227-9700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.