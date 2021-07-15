Nassau County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Bacteria Levels

A pair of Long Island beaches have closed to bathing due to elevated bacteria levels.

The Nassau County Department of Health said that effective Thursday, July 15, the Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa is closed. Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa is remaining closed to bathing as well.

Both beaches will be closed until testing shows bacteria levels "within acceptable limits," the health department said.

For the latest information on beaches opening and closing, health officials said you can call 516-227-9700.

