Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Remains Among State's Highest; New Breakdown By Community
News

Nassau Business Owner Admits To $8M Tax Fraud

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Broadway Towing and Broadway Auto & Towing failed to pay over $700,000 in sales tax
Broadway Towing and Broadway Auto & Towing failed to pay over $700,000 in sales tax Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Long Island auto shops and their owner have been convicted of underreporting more than $8 million in taxable sales over the course of a decade, authorities said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday, March 26 that Freeport resident Luis Crespo, the owner of Broadway Towing, Inc. and Broadway Auto & Towing, Inc. pleaded guilty to criminal tax fraud for failing to pay more than $700,000 in sales tax.

Crespo, 53, also pleaded guilty to petit larceny and agreed to pay the state more than $900,000 in restitution.

James said that between 2009 and 2018, a joint investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Auto Insurance Fraud Unit and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s Criminal Investigations Division found that Crespo collectively underreported a total of more than $8 million in taxable sales, and failed to remit more than $700,000 in sales tax collected from his two auto body repair shops.

“There’s no award presented to those who partake in tax evasion, but Broadway Towing’s performance has ensured the company finally pays New York state more than $900,000 in restitution, interest, and penalties,” James said. “Today’s convictions should serve as a clear reminder that we will never tolerate those who seek to defraud our state out of its owed tax revenue, especially as we continue to face budget shortfalls.

“The lights have finally dimmed on Broadway Towing’s fraud.”

In addition to the restitution, Crespo was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge, James announced. He has already paid $160,000 in restitution to the Tax Department, she noted.

“Business owners who tilt the playing field for their own personal gain not only violate the trust of their community, they rob it of critical funding for public programs and services,” Commissioner Michael Schmidt said. “This is hundreds of thousands of dollars that would have helped improve lives in local neighborhoods, but instead they were siphoned off for personal profit.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.