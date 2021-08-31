Contact Us
MS-13 Member Sentenced In Two Murders In Nassau County, DA Says

Nicole Valinote
Roosevelt Preserve
Roosevelt Preserve Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An MS-13 member was sentenced for helping plan and participating in two murders on Long Island.

Kevin Lopez-Morales, age 23, of Roosevelt, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to 24 years to life in prison, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith announced.

Lopez-Morales pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on Sept. 9, 2019.

"Kevin Lopez-Morales and his co-defendants acted as friends to two young men but lured them to their deaths over perceived slights to MS-13,” Smith said. “MS-13 has left behind many grieving families on Long Island, but their attempts to destroy our community have not and will not be successful."

On Sept. 4 of 2016, Lopez-Morales and others struck 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor with a machete multiple times and killed him, Smith said.

The DA's Office said the defendants buried Leonor's body in a wooded area in the Roosevelt Preserve. His body was recovered in May of 2018.

Smith also reported that Lopez-Morales and others murdered 15-year-old Angel Soler on July 21, 2017.

His remains were discovered under cement in a remote wooded area in Roosevelt in October of 2017.

Smith said Angel's injuries were consistent with the use of a machete.

Co-defendant David Sosa-Guevera was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison in Angel's murder. Co-defendents Victor Lopez and Dennis Lopez were each sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.

Lopez-Morales was arrested by Nassau County Police on Sept. 6 of 2018, Smith said.

The cases against his co-defendants in the murder of Leonor are pending.

