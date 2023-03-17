MS-13 Member Sentenced For Luring, Killing Of 18-Year-Old At Freeport Park

An MS-13 gang member will spend decades in prison for his role in luring an 18-year-old man to his death at a Long Island park.

Marvin Moralez, age 21, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison in Nassau County Court on Friday, March 17. It followed his guilty plea to second-degree murder in the killing of Daniel Garcia-Carbajal in Freeport.

Moralez was among several men who lured Garcia-Carbajal to Freeport’s Cow Meadow Park on March 1, 2021 by inviting him to hang out with girls, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office. When Garcia-Carbajal entered the park, he was shot and killed with a single bullet to the head.

His body was found in the park the following day after relatives reported him missing, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined that Moralez and his four co-defendants targeted Garcia-Carbajal over his social media posts, for which they considered him an enemy of MS-13.

Two weeks after the killing, Moralez was riding in an SUV that was stopped by Nassau County Police for speeding through a parking lot in Hempstead. As an officer was approaching the vehicle, Moralez got out and pointed a loaded gun at the officer’s chest, according to prosecutors. He was arrested at the scene.

“Marvin Moralez participated in the callous murder of an 18-year-old man, and just two weeks later, pointed a loaded gun at a police officer’s chest,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “This dangerous individual will now spend decades in prison paying for his crimes, unable to cause further harm to Nassau communities.”

In February 2023 Moralez pleaded guilty to the following charges stemming from both incidents:

Murder - 2nd degree (felony)

Attempted murder - 1st degree (felony)

Cases against his co-defendants, Tulio Ayala, Manuel Aparicio Gomez, Kevin Torres, and Henry Canales, are pending in the death of Garcia-Carbajal.

