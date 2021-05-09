Missing Long Island Woman Found

Update:

A 29-year-old Long Island woman who went missing has been located.

Julie Nicholson had last been seen at Mather Hospital in the village of Port Jefferson at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

On Sunday, May 9, Suffolk County Police she had been found, unharmed.

Original report:

A 29-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Julie Nicholson is a vulnerable adult with autism and may be in need of medical attention, authorities say.

She was last seen at Mather Hospital in the village of Port Jefferson at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a picture on the front.

She is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

