Missing Long Island Woman Found

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Julie Nicholson
Julie Nicholson Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Update:

A 29-year-old Long Island woman who went missing has been located.

Julie Nicholson had last been seen at Mather Hospital in the village of Port Jefferson at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. 

On Sunday, May 9, Suffolk County Police she had been found, unharmed.

Original report:

A 29-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Julie Nicholson is a vulnerable adult with autism and may be in need of medical attention, authorities say. 

She was last seen at Mather Hospital in the village of Port Jefferson at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a picture on the front. 

She is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

