Missing Long Island Woman Found

Gianna Lettieri
Gianna Lettieri Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Update:

A 24-year-old Long Island woman who went missing has been found.

Gianna Lettieri had last been seen on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. in the parking lot of her residence in Coram at North Isle Village apartment complex.

Early Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, Suffolk County Police said, Lettieri "has been located and is unharmed."

Original report:

A 24-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Coram woman who is five months pregnant.

Gianna Lettieri was last seen on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. in the parking lot of her residence in Coram, located at North Isle Village apartment complex.

Lettieri is 5-foot-4 inches tall, 115 pounds with light brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green tank top, dark gray or black slacks and boots.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Lettieri’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

