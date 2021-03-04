Missing Long Island Man Found

An 80-year-old man reported missing on Long Island has been located.

A Silver Alert was issued for Felix Melendez, who was reported missing on South Cardinal Court in Bay Shore at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, Suffolk County Police announced that Melendez has been located and was unharmed.

Melendez, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning after he drove off in a 2004 white Mitsubishi Outlander. At the time he went missing, Melendez was wearing a black and red flannel jacket, tan dress pants, brown slippers, and a navy blue New York Yankees hat.

While searching for him, police noted that Melendez may require medical attention, though he was found safe and uninjured.

