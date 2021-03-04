Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Community, Other Data
News

Missing Long Island Man Found

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Felix Melendez
Felix Melendez Photo Credit: Missing Persons Clearinghouse

An 80-year-old man reported missing on Long Island has been located.

A Silver Alert was issued for Felix Melendez, who was reported missing on South Cardinal Court in Bay Shore at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, Suffolk County Police announced that Melendez has been located and was unharmed.

Melendez, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning after he drove off in a 2004 white Mitsubishi Outlander. At the time he went missing, Melendez was wearing a black and red flannel jacket, tan dress pants, brown slippers, and a navy blue New York Yankees hat.

While searching for him, police noted that Melendez may require medical attention, though he was found safe and uninjured.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.