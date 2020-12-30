Missing Long Island Man Found

Update:

A Long Island man who went missing has been found.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for Howard Singer, who was last seen leaving his residence in Farmingville at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.

On Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, police announced he has been located. No further details were released.

Original report:

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for Howard Singer, who was last seen leaving his residence in Farmingville at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.

Singer is 5-foot-6, approximately 180 pounds, and was wearing a blue pullover sweatshirt and jeans and suffers from dementia, said police. His age was not released.

He was driving a gray 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck with license plate HRS 6421.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Singer’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.