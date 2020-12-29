Missing Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A Long Island teenager who went missing has been found.

Ariana Urias, 13, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 12:15 a.m. at her residence, located in Wyandanch, Suffolk County Police said.

Early Tuesday evening, police announced that she has been "located, unharmed."

Original report:

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island teenager.

Ariana Urias was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 12:15 a.m. at her residence, located in Wyandanch, Suffolk County Police said.

Urias, 13, is 5-foot-1, 90 pounds with blue hair, brown eyes, and braces on her upper teeth.

She was last seen wearing a red American Eagle sweater, camouflage sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Urias’s location to call 911 or the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

