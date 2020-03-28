Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing: Have You Seen This Long Island Man?

Daily Voice
Steven Harbaugh
Steven Harbaugh Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday, March 28 for Steven Harbaugh, 60, of Centereach, who was last heard from via telephone on Wednesday, March 4.

Harbaugh is 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Harbaugh’s location is asked to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

