Missing: Have You Seen This Long Island Man?

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday, March 28 for Steven Harbaugh, 60, of Centereach, who was last heard from via telephone on Wednesday, March 4.

Harbaugh is 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Harbaugh’s location is asked to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

