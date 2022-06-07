Missing Bayville Man Located, Police Say

A missing Long Island man has been located after disappearing from a group home.

Nassau County resident Neil Newman, age 68, of Bayville, was reported missing on Monday, June 6.

Newman was last seen leaving his group home on Bayville Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police.

He was located on Tuesday, June 7, police said.

Police did not say where he was located or if he was injured.

