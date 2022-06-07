Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Van On Roadway In Hempstead
News

Missing Bayville Man Located, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
* Found * Neil Newman
* Found * Neil Newman Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A missing Long Island man has been located after disappearing from a group home.

Nassau County resident Neil Newman, age 68, of Bayville, was reported missing on Monday, June 6.

Newman was last seen leaving his group home on Bayville Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police.

He was located on Tuesday, June 7, police said.

Police did not say where he was located or if he was injured. 

To share this story on Facebook, click on the icon below. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.