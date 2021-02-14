Missing 2-Year-Old Long Island Boy Found

Update:

A missing 2-year-old Long Island boy has been found.

Sherman Roberts Jr. took Dio Palermo, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, from the child’s Commack residence, located at 450 Moreland Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, Suffolk County Police said.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, police announced that they have located Dio Palermo and Sherman Roberts Jr.

Both were unharmed, police said.

Roberts Jr. is in police custody.

Original report:

Police are asking the public’s help to locate a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing from his Long Island residence.

Sherman Roberts Jr. took Dio Palermo, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, from the child’s Commack residence, located at 450 Moreland Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, Suffolk County Police said.

The child’s mother, Zakiya Mitchell, called 911 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Roberts Jr., age 36, is approximately 6 feet tall with an average build and black hair, said police.

Palermo is approximately 30 inches tall and 35 pounds with black hair, according to police.

Roberts Jr. was driving Mitchell’s 2008 black Mazda Tribute. (See the first image above.) The vehicle has a temporary New Jersey paper registration 874140R, a cracked left side brake light, and a religious cross sticker on the back window.

Photos of Roberts Jr. and Palermo have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the location of Roberts Jr, Palermo or the vehicle is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.