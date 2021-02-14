Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Listeria Outbreak Linked To Some Types Of Fresh, Soft Cheeses, CDC Says
News

Missing 2-Year-Old Long Island Boy Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A photo released by police of the vehicle, a 2008 black Madza Tribute, Sherman Roberts Jr. was driving when he took his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child, Dio Palermo, on Saturday, Feb. 13. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
450 Moreland Road in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Update:

A missing 2-year-old Long Island boy has been found.

Sherman Roberts Jr. took Dio Palermo, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, from the child’s Commack residence, located at 450 Moreland Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, Suffolk County Police said.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, police announced that they have located Dio Palermo and Sherman Roberts Jr. 

Both were unharmed, police said.

Roberts Jr. is in police custody.

Original report:

Police are asking the public’s help to locate a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing from his Long Island residence.

Sherman Roberts Jr. took Dio Palermo, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, from the child’s Commack residence, located at 450 Moreland Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, Suffolk County Police said. 

The child’s mother, Zakiya Mitchell, called 911 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Roberts Jr., age 36, is approximately 6 feet tall with an average build and black hair, said police.

Palermo is approximately 30 inches tall and 35 pounds with black hair, according to police.

Roberts Jr. was driving Mitchell’s 2008 black Mazda Tribute. (See the first image above.) The vehicle has a temporary New Jersey paper registration 874140R, a cracked left side brake light, and a religious cross sticker on the back window.

Photos of Roberts Jr. and Palermo have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the location of Roberts Jr, Palermo or the vehicle is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.