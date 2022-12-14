Men In Porsche Steal Woman's SUV As She Pumps Gas At Glen Head Gas Station, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for three suspects in a white Porsche Cayenne who allegedly stole a woman's Range Rover as she pumped gas, dragging her for a short distance.

The incident occurred in Glen Head at the 76 station at 676 Glen Cove Road around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the 42-year-old woman was pumping gas when the Porsche pulled up next to her with possibly three or four Black men inside.

One of the men jumped out of the Porsche and entered the woman's Range Rover and began to drive away as she was holding onto the vehicle and was dragged several feet before letting go, police said.

Police said the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Glen Cove Road and Glen Head Road, where the man got out of the Range Rover with the victims belonging including a purse and laptop, before getting back into the Porsche and fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The first suspect is described as being 5-foot-9 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and Adidas striped track pants.

The other suspects remained in the Porsche, and descriptions are not available.

The investigation continues.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous

