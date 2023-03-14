McDonald's Killing: Suspect Nabbed In Teen's Shooting Death In Broad Daylight In Hempstead

Months after a teenager was shot and killed in broad daylight at a Long Island McDonald’s, a suspect is behind bars.

Gerson Hernandez, age 20, of Hempstead, was arrested Monday, March 13, in connection with the death of 19-year-old Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez, according to Nassau County Police.

Gomez was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, at the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead.

Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. with reports of multiple shots fired at the restaurant. Officers found Gomez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Hernandez is charged with one count of second-degree gang assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, March 14.

