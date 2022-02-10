Man Sentenced For Nassau County Jewelry Store Heist

A robber has been sentenced for his role in the robbery of a Nassau County jewelry store in which he and others stole more than $80,000 in jewelry.

Justice Brunson, age 43, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison on Wednesday, Feb. 9, for the 2017 robbery of a Flora Park jewelry store, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“This defendant orchestrated a plan to rob Atelier Jewelers, pointed a gun to the heads of the terrified owner and employees, and ran off with more than $80,000 worth of jewelry,” said Donnelly.

According to the charges, on Nov. 10, 2017, Brunson sent a female accomplice into Atelier Jewelers in Floral Park under the guise of needing a bracelet repaired.

The following day, around 2 p.m. the woman returned to pick up the bracelet and was allowed entry into the store’s locked doors by staff.

Brunson and co-defendant Darkel Davis, age 35, of Queens, wearing masks and gloves, entered behind her, ordering employees to the floor at gunpoint. Together they stole more than $80,000 in jewelry from the store, the DA's Office said.

Brunson was arrested by detectives of the Nassau County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Operations and Robbery Squad in February 2018.

Davis was arrested in 2018 and pled guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

