Man Sentenced For Hit-Run Long Island Crash That Killed Husband, Wife

A Long Island man who pleaded guilty to killing a husband and wife during a horrific vehicle crash has been sentenced.

Patrick Poillon, 26, of Mastic Beach, who pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 9 to two counts of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 19, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

“This was a senseless tragedy that occurred because of the defendant’s reckless behavior and clear disregard for the safety of others,” Sini said. “After speeding through a residential neighborhood and striking the Molnar's’ vehicle, he tried to avoid the consequences of his actions by fleeing the scene, but today’s prison sentence holds him responsible for the pain and devastation he caused this family.”

The crash took place around 10:11 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2018, when Poillon was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer southbound on Huguenot Drive in Mastic Beach when he drove through a stop sign and struck a 2004 Subaru Legacy traveling eastbound on Forest Road West, the DA's Office said.

Poillon fled the scene of the crash on foot, leaving the Explorer and a passenger at the scene.

The two passengers in the Subaru, William Molnar, 50, and Jean Molnar, 41, both of Mastic Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

A then-22-year-old male passenger in the front seat of the Explorer was transported by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of physical injuries.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives, Poillon was arrested at a relative’s residence in Mastic Beach at approximately 3:37 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2018.

The investigation revealed that Poillon was driving at approximately 68 mph at the time of the crash, which occurred in a 30 mph speed zone.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.