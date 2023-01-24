Man Nabbed For Attempted Murder During Lynbrook Altercation

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man during an altercation in a car on Long Island.

The incident took place in Lynbrook around 1 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, on Merrick Road.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, of Jamaica, Queens, and the male victim, age 27, were passengers sitting in a gray-colored 2004 BMW sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.

During the fight, Lynch pulled out a firearm and fired one shot striking the victim, police said. The victim was then driven to a local hospital for treatment.

On Monday, January 23, detectives responded to the NYPD 107th Precinct and arrested Lynch.

He was charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Lynch will be arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Hempstead.

Lynch was previously arrested in Queens, and charged with robbery on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was released without bail and was scheduled to return to Queens County Court in February.

