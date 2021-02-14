Man Faces Kidnapping, Other Charges After Abducting 2-Year-Old On Long Island, Police Say

A man is facing a host of charges after police say he abducted his girlfriend's 2-year-old son on Long Island.

Sherman Roberts Jr. took Dio Palermo, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, from the child’s Commack residence, located at 450 Moreland Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, Suffolk County Police said.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, police announced that they have located Dio Palermo and Sherman Roberts Jr.

Suffolk County Police charged Roberts Jr. with:

Second-degree kidnapping,

Endangering the welfare of child,

Third-degree unauthorized Use of a motor vehicle

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Roberts Jr., who is homeless, will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and arraigned on Monday, Feb. 15 at First District Court in Central Islip.

