Man Arraigned For Allegedly Fatally Shooting Girlfriend In Penthouse Apartment In Mineola

A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death in her apartment complex.

Mark Small, age 55, of Elmont, was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death which took place in Mineola on Saturday, July 30, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

According to the investigation, 39-year-old Marivel Estevez worked in management at the Allure Mineola at 140 Old Country Road and resided there.

Between the evening hours of Thursday, July 28, and the early morning hours of Friday, July 29, the defendant and Estevez were present together in her penthouse apartment where they both lived, the DA's Office said.

During that time, Small allegedly shot the victim with a handgun, once in the head and once in the torso, and then fled in Estevez’s car, they added.

When Estevez failed to show up for work on July 30 an employee called the police for a wellness check.

Responding Nassau County Police Department officers found Estevez deceased laying on her bed, the DA said.

Small – a restaurateur who recently operated a business in Rockville Centre – was arrested at the hospital by members of the NCPD after he was struck by a car while chasing a dog on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The dog belonged to Estevez.

“Marivel Estevez had recently told friends and family members that she wanted to end her relationship with Mark Small and move to Florida,” Donnelly said. “The defendant, however, was unwilling to let her go and is accused of murdering Marivel in cold blood at her Mineola apartment.”

