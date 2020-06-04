Man Accused Of Stealing $1,700 Worth Of Items At Long Island Home Depot

Seen him?

Detectives on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a man who stole nearly $2,000 worth of items from an area Home Depot.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a suspect who walked into Home Depot on New York Avenue in Huntington Station last month, loaded a cart with assorted tools and batteries, and walked out without paying.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23. The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of $1,700.

Anyone with information regarding the man or the stolen items has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip for investigators online .

