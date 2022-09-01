Man Accused Of Driving Over 100 MPH While Impaired, Killing Woman In Old Westbury Crash

A 19-year-old man was indicted on a manslaughter charge after allegedly driving on Long Island while impaired on drugs and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 30-year-old woman.

Arhum Tanveer, of Floral Park, was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges stemming from the December 2021 crash that killed Maricela Donaire, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

“The defendant was allegedly exceeding 100 mph in his vehicle just before impact, and never made an effort to brake before the deadly collision,” Donnelly said. “As we prosecute this tragic case, our thoughts are with Maricela Donaire’s family.”

Tanveer was allegedly driving a 2016 BMW 340i xDrive east on Jericho Turnpike in Old Westbury at about 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021, when the BMW struck a 2009 Chevrolet Impala that was pulling out of the driveway of Westbury Manor, the DA's Office reported.

Donaire, the driver of the Chevrolet, was killed in the crash, Donnelly said.

The BMW reportedly continued down Jericho Turnpike after the crash until it overturned and came to a stop upside down on top of a landscaping boulder next to Westbury Manor, according to the announcement.

Tanveer was treated and released from a hospital following the crash, Donnelly said.

Donnelly said he surrendered to detectives on Thursday.

The DA's Office said he was charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter

Second-degree assault

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Tanveer pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the announcement.

His license was also suspended, Donnelly said.

