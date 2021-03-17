Long Island Woman Admits To Attempting To Hire Hitmen To Kill Ex-Husband's Family

A Long Island woman has pleaded guilty for conspiring to hire hitmen to kill her ex-husband’s mother.

Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia, age 25, of Huntington Station, pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 11, to conspiracy and is expected to be sentenced to two to six years in prison, said District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

“This is a shocking and disturbing case,” Sini said. “The defendant’s intentions were very clear that she wanted this person murdered, and she was ready and willing to pay for it.”

In July 2019, Rodriguez-Garcia contacted a co-conspirator via WhatsApp to orchestrate the murder of her ex-husband’s mother and daughter, Sini's office said.

She asked the co-conspirator to hire hitmen to execute the murder in Ecuador, where she believed the targets were visiting.

Rodriguez-Garcia provided photographs of one of the targets to the co-conspirator in furtherance of the plot as well as a description of the residence in which she believed the targets were staying.

Rodriguez-Garcia agreed to pay for the murder, which she would wire to the hitmen once she received proof that the murder had occurred, the District Attorney's Office said.

Rodriguez-Garcia’s ex-husband became aware of the murder-for-hire plot and reported the threat to the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct.

An investigation into the conspiracy was conducted by the District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department.

Pursuant to the investigation, a doctored photo purporting to show the targets of the conspiracy was sent by the co-conspirator to Rodriguez-Garcia as “proof” that the murder had been carried out.

The photo, which was created by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Identification Section, appeared to show a deceased woman and child in the countryside of Ecuador.

Following the investigation, Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested on July 13.

Rodriguez-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced in front of Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice John Collins on Thursday, April 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.