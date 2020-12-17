Long Island Teen Wins NBC's 'The Voice'

Sing it from the rooftops: a Long Island teenager has been crowned as the new champion of NBC’s “The Voice” competition.

Carter Rubin, a 15-year-old Shoreham resident, became the competition’s younger-ever winner this week after wowing the celebrity judges and audience while starring on the show over the past month.

"Oh my God, we won!" pop star Gwen Stefani, who coached Rubin throughout the competition, posted on social media with the champion by her side. "This is so crazy. We're trying to understand that this is happening right now.”

Rubin beat out four others in the competition, including John Holiday (from John Legend's team), Desz (from Kelly Clarkson's team) and Jim Ranger, and Ian Flanigan (who were part of Blake Shelton's team).

“Carter, like everyone knows, I've been wanting to work with a young artist. You are young but you are a true artist,” Stefani said. “Your intuition and everything about your voice is so beautiful. You have so much ahead of you.

“This is just a moment and I hope you enjoyed it. You are so special as a human being; I loved getting to know you. You inspiring. Thank you for choosing me.”

“The Shoreham-Wading River School community congratulates sophomore Carter Rubin, who took the title as champion of 'The Voice” last night,' his hometown district posted online. “Keeping community residents, peers, teachers, and students at all grade levels on the edges of their seats, Carter made history by being named the youngest male winner ever.

“Carter, who worked with team coach Gwen Stefani for the 19th season of the show, praised his family, his community, and Ms. Stefani for inspiring him throughout the process,” they added. “He also sang a holiday duet with her in an exciting performance before the dramatic announcement of his win.”

According to reports, Rubin is already thinking about the future, and has already started writing and considering new original songs for an album.

“I am definitely thinking about possible albums,” he said to HollywoodLife. "Gwen [Stefani] told me that it was time for me to start writing songs and I totally agree.

“I have a few songs I am working on, and I do want to get in the studio one day and record them,” he added. “Once COVID is over, I want to perform to a live audience," he added. "I definitely want to go down that path and contemporary alley like Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles. That is the lane I would like to go down.”

