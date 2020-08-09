Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Long Island Municipalities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Niche 2020 Best Places To Live. Photo Credit: Niche

Long Island is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

The No. 1-rated municipality to live in the New York City metropolitan area is Jericho, which is cited for its top-rated school district and rich history. You can view the entry on Jericho here.

Great Neck Gardens ranks second in the metro area, with Great Neck Estates No. 3, Great Neck Plaza No. 4, Kensington No. 5 and Syosset No. 6. One other Long Island municipality -- University Gardens -- made the Top 10 at No. 10. 

Cold Spring Harbor, at No. 80, and Stony Brook, at No. 82, are the top-ranked communities in Suffolk County in the rankings.

 You can view each entry and the entire NYC Metro Area list here.

