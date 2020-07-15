Long Island MS-13 Members Charged With Multiple Murders, Assaults

Several MS-13 gang members from Long Island were among nearly a dozen arrested following an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security division.

Eight members of MS-13 were charged in a 24-count indictment for racketeering charges that includes multiple alleged murders, attempted murders, attempted kidnapping, drug, and weapons offenses.

The gang members from Long Island charged were:

Carlos “Russo” Alfaro, 23, of Roosevelt;

Jose Jonathan Guevara-Casto, 25, formerly of Roosevelt;

Victor Lopez-Morales, 32, of Roosevelt;

Ever Morales-Lopez, 26, of Freeport;

David Sosa-Guevara, 28, of Roosevelt;

Kevin Torres, 24, of Freeport.

Federal officials said that the gang members being charged are members of two "cliques" of MS-13 operating on Long Island: the Hollywood Locos Salvatruchas and Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside.

Attorney General William Barr said that the investigation was launched in August 2019 aimed at disrupting, dismantling, and ultimately, destroying MS-13.

“In 2017, the President directed the Department of Justice to go to war against MS-13, and we did just that,” Barr said. “In coordination with our partners at the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department’s law enforcement components have successfully investigated, charged, and arrested command and control elements of MS-13 responsible for murder.

It is alleged that the gang members were conspiring to:

Provide material support to terrorists;

Conspiring to kill or maim persons overseas;

Conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries;

Racketeering conspiracy;

Drug trafficking;

Conspiring to finance terrorism, and;

Conspiring to engage in narco-terrorism.

Barr noted that this is the first time that an MS-13 member has been charged with terrorism-related offenses.

“Today’s announcements are the result of tremendous teamwork and coordination between prosecutors and law enforcement officers across the United States and Central America,” Joint Task Force Vulcan Director John Durham said.

“MS-13 is a violent transnational criminal organization, whose criminal activities respect no boundaries. The only way to defeat MS-13 is by targeting the organization as a whole, focusing on the leadership structure, and deploying a whole-of-government approach against a common enemy.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.