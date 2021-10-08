Long Island MS-13 Gang Member Admits To Role In Murder Using Baseball Bats, Machetes

An alleged MS-13 street gang member admitted to his role in a violent murder on Long Island where their victim was beaten to death with baseball bats and hacked with machetes.

Ever Flores, a member of the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside (Sailors) clique of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), pleaded guilty this week to racketeering charges for his role in the murder of Dewann Stacks in Brentwood in 2016 and conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis said that on Oct. 13, 2016, Flores and other MS-13 co-conspirators drove around the streets of Central Islip and Brentwood hunting for rival gang members to attack and kill.

During their manhunt, they located Stacks on American Boulevard in Brentwood, and believing him to be a rival gang member.

Flores, wielding a machete, and two other MS-13 members, one armed with a machete and the other a baseball bat, attacked Stacks, beating and hacking him to death, Kasulis said.

During the attack, Stacks sustained severe sharp and blunt force trauma to the face and head, leaving him nearly unrecognizable.

“Today’s guilty plea makes clear that the defendant, an MS-13 gang member who admittedly hunted on residential streets in Long Island in order to kill, actively participated in the butchering and beating death of the victim until he was almost unrecognizable,” Kasulis said.

As part of his plea, Flores also admitted that between April 2016 and October 2017, he and other gang members conspired to distribute cocaine and marijuana to raise money for MS-13.

“This case is a grim reminder of just how vicious MS-13 can be,” acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron stated.

“This victim was sought out like prey and killed in an act of savagery illustrating the danger this street gang poses. Today, there is one less murderer and drug dealer to plague the streets of Suffolk County,

