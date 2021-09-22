Long Island MS-13 Gang Member Admits To 2016 Murder

A Long Island MS-13 member has pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in the murder of a man and attempted murders of suspected rival gang members in 2016.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Nelson Argueta-Quintanilla, age 24, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges related to the murder of Oscar Acosta and attempted murders of suspected rival gang members, along with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

“With today’s guilty plea, the defendant, a member of the notorious MS-13, admits to being an active participant in a brutal murder in which the victim was viciously stabbed with a machete after being beaten, bound, and thrown in the trunk of a car," Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis said. "In addition, compounding his wanton disregard for human life, the defendant also admits to attempting to murder rival gang members by approaching the outside of a home where they were standing and opening fire on them."

The US Attorney's Office said Argueta-Quintanilla and other MS-13 members decided to kill Acosta because they believed he was associating with a rival gang.

On April 29 of 2016, Argueta-Quintanilla and other MS-13 members knocked Acosta unconscious by beating him with tree limbs near an elementary school in Brentwood, the Attorney's Office said.

They then tied him up and transported him to a secluded wooded area, where they stabbed him to death with a machete. His body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in September of 2016.

The Attorney's Office also reported that Argueta-Quintanilla and another MS-13 member tried to kill suspected rival gang members on Aug. 10 that same year in Brentwood, firing shots at them. No one was struck during this incident.

Argueta-Quintanilla also admitted that between April 2016 and October 2017, he and other gang members conspired to distribute cocaine and marijuana, the Attorney's Office reported.

