Long Island Man Nabbed For Attempted Robbery Of Laptop, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a laptop computer from a woman sitting in a shopping center parking lot.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, when the Riverhead Town Police were called to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1890 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

When police arrived, the found that Derrick Dixon, age 46, of Coram, has allegedly attempted to stal the computer from a woman sitting in a car, police said.

Dixon was detained and charged with attempted robbery.

The Riverhead Town Detective Division was notified and responded to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with addition information is urged to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 x 312.

All calls will be kept confidential.

