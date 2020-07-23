Long Island Man Keeps Four Siberian Huskies Outside During Heat Wave, SPCA Says

A Long Island man is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly abusing his four dogs during the recent heat wave.

Despite being warned, it is alleged that Melville resident Michael Kaplow, 78, left his four Siberian huskies outside for more than six hours while he wasn’t home as temperatures topped 90 degrees.

Roy Gross, the Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that an officer responded to Kaplow’s Rope Court home after receiving reports of the dogs being penned up in the yard during the heat wave.

According to Gross, Kaplow told the SPCA officer that his dogs can handle the extreme temperatures and that he keeps them outside in all temperatures.

At the time he was warned, there was a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service in effect during the time the four Siberian huskies were outside as the temperature outside exceeded 90 degrees.

Kaplow was charged with two counts of violating Suffolk County Code, misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Aug. 7 to answer the charges.

