Long Island Man Indicted In Connection With Shootings Of Businesses, Residence

A Long Island man has been indicted in connection with five shootings throughout Suffolk County as well as the alleged harassment of several victims via telephone and social media.

District Attorney Timothy D. Sini announced on Friday, April 16, that Christopher Keller, age 36, of Manorville, was an "alleged menace who has terrorized a number of individuals in our community based on his perception of their religion and their sexual orientation."

An investigation into a series of five shootings led investigators to Keller. A subsequent investigation revealed evidence that Keller had allegedly committed the five shootings and was responsible for damaging vehicles.

One of the victimized businesses’ employees reported to detectives that he had been receiving threatening messages via Instagram that included anti-Semitic rhetoric and imagery depicting the Holocaust, the DA's Office said.

The investigation revealed that Keller had allegedly sent the messages.

Further investigation revealed evidence of additional victims who had allegedly been harassed by Keller via Instagram between July 2020 and February 2021.

He allegedly sent several victims messages that included death threats, maps with their addresses marked off, photos of their family members, and violently pornographic images, as well as harassing messages that were anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ in nature. Keller also allegedly harassed the victims via telephone, the DA's Office said.

A search of Keller's home in February resulted in the seizure of an assault rifle, a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, and multiple large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

Keller was arrested following the search warrant on Feb. 12. and charged with:

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of reckless endangerment in

Two counts of criminal mischief i

Three counts of aggravated harassment as a hate crime

Criminal possession of a firearm

Seven counts of criminal mischief

Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal mischief

Four counts of menacing

Nine counts of aggravated harassment

At the arraignment, Sini requested that Keller be held in jail pending the completion of his case.

The Court released him on $300,000 cash bail, which he had previously posted, with GPS monitoring and supervision by the Suffolk County Probation Department.

If convicted of the top count, Keller faces a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

