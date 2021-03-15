Long Island Man Indicted For String Of Burglaries, ATM Theft, DA Says

A Long Island man faces up to 15 in prison for a string of alleged commercial burglaries in November 2020.

Kieran Fichtner, age 27, of St. James, was arraigned last week on charges associated with the burglaries, as well as for the alleged theft of an ATM machine along with an accomplice, an accomplice, Michael Parise, 46, of Stony Brook, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

“These two individuals are alleged serial burglars who were targeting businesses and driving crime in our community,” Sini said.

Fichtner was charged multiple misdemeanors, as well as several felonies including three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of grand larceny, and six counts of burglary.

Throughout November 2020, Fichtner is alleged to have committed numerous commercial burglaries while on supervised release with GPS monitoring for an unrelated pending charge for criminal possession of a weapon. The alleged burglaries took place on:

Nov. 4, 2020, at St. James Jewelry, located at 483 Lake Avenue in St. James

Nov. 19, 2020, at Center Gold East, located at 151 Route 25a in Sound Beach

Nov. 19, 2020, at Pattern Finders, located at 128 E. Main Street in Port Jefferson Station

Nov. 23, 2020, at R&S Jewelry, located at 285 Route 25a in Rocky Point

Nov. 24, 2020, at Raan Thai, located at 203 Terry Road in Nesconset

Nov. 25, 2020, at Subway, located at 43 Railroad Avenue in Ronkonkoma

On Nov. 28, 2020, Suffolk County Police Department Major Case detectives observed Fichtner and Parise allegedly attempt to steal an ATM from Chase Bank located at 705 Smithtown Bypass in Smithtown.

On Nov. 28, 2020, detectives executed a search warrant on Fichtner’s vehicle and recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, approximately one gram of cocaine, and a New York State Corrections jacket that the suspect had been observed wearing during several of the burglaries.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at Fichtner’s residence and recovered jewelry, art, two shotguns, trailers, motorcycles, and one Mercedes, which had all been reported as stolen, Sini's office said.

Police also recovered an eagle statue that had been reported as stolen from a World War II memorial at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Mount Sinai.

Fichtner is being held on a $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially-secured bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.