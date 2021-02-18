Long Island Man Indicted For Allegedly Impersonating Cop, Abducting Teens

A man has been indicted for allegedly impersonating a police officer and abducting two teenagers on Long Island.

Donald Cristiano Jr., age 46, of Bay Shore, was indicted on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and charged with kidnapping among a host of other charges, said Suffolk County Attorney Timothy Sini.

“This defendant’s actions were disturbing and depraved,” Sini said. “He allegedly lured and captured these girls by pretending to be someone they could trust and would keep them safe, which is the exact opposite of his intentions. However, even when faced with this terrifying ordeal, the victims did the right thing by immediately getting help and calling the police.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Feb. 3, just before 3:30 p.m., when two teenage girls under the age of 17 were walking west on Herbert Avenue in Lindenhurst toward Lindenhurst Memorial Library when they were approached by Cristiano, who was driving a white Nissan Xterra SUV, the DA's Office said.

Cristiano allegedly told the girls he was a police officer who was investigating gang activity in the area and told the girls to get in his vehicle and he would drive them to the library.

Once they arrived at the library, Cristiano allegedly told the older victim to step outside of the vehicle and began to question the younger victim, taking notes about her name, age, home address, and other information in a notepad.

Cristiano then allegedly drove away from the library with the victim still in his vehicle and drove to a nearby park, at which time he allegedly subjected the victim to sexual contact.

The victim was able to exit the vehicle and run to a nearby residence for help.

The older victim, who was still at the library, asked for assistance from a nearby crossing guard, who called 911.

Following an investigation that included a review of surveillance footage taken from the library, Cristiano was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Following the indictment, bail was set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $3 million partially-secured bond.

Orders of protection were issued for the two victims.

Cristiano has been charged with:

Two counts of kidnapping

Kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony

Sexual abuse

Luring a child

Criminal Impersonation

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He is due back in court on Tuesday, March 9 before Acting Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Chris Ann Kelley.

If convicted of the top count, Cristiano faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

