Long Island Man Indicted For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Child

A Suffolk County man has been indicted for the repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Jose Samuel Carabantes Pineda, age 33, of Riverhead, was indicted on Wednesday, March 31, for the abuse of a minor girl which began in the fall of 2020, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

According to the DA's Office, on Saturday, March 20, Carabantes Pineda allegedly drove the victim to the parking lot of a Big Lots located in Riverhead, restrained her with duct tape in the back of his minivan, and sexually assaulted her.

A Good Samaritan in the parking lot heard screaming coming from the vehicle, knocked on the windows, then observed the defendant get into the driver’s seat and pull away.

The Good Samaritan called 911 and provided information about the vehicle to police, and attempted to follow the minivan.

Carabantes Pineda allegedly returned to his home, made the victim get into a different vehicle, and drove around while telling the victim what she should say to the police if they were called.

When they arrived back at the house, Riverhead Town Police were already present and arrested Carabantes Pineda.

“This individual allegedly subjected a child to months of sexual abuse,” Sini said. “Thanks to the bravery of the victim, the heroic act of the Good Samaritan who intervened, and the swift actions of the Riverhead Town Police Department, this alleged predator was apprehended.”

Carabantes Pineda has been charged with:

Predatory sexual assault against a child

Two counts of criminal sexual act

The course of sexual conduct against a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned on the indictment in front of Suffolk County Acting Supreme Court Justice Chris Ann Kelley and was remanded without bail.

If convicted of the top count, Carabantes Pineda faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

