Long Island Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Long Island man is facing charges for animal cruelty after allegedly failing to care for a dog in his care.

Suffolk County SPCA detectives arrested Brentwood resident Jorge Cordova for animal cruelty after he allegedly failed to care for his dog, allowing it to become emaciated and failing to take him to receive veterinary care.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that on Saturday, May 20, officers were contacted by Suffolk County police investigators about animal cruelty allegations on Candlewood Road in Brentwood.

According to investigators, SPCA detectives responded and found a that 5-year-old male Rottweiler/Pit Bull mix named Rocky had become so severely emaciated that his ribs and hind area bones were visible, pronounced, and protruding.

The dog was rescued and examined by a veterinarian, who said he weighed approximately 45 pounds, when he should have been in the 60- to 70-pound range to be healthy.

The veterinarian also determined that Rocky was severely malnourished and overall not properly cared for.

Cordova, 40, was arrested and charged with violating the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law for failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Aug. 21 to respond to the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.