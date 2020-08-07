Long Island Man Charged With Abusing Two Emaciated Dogs

A Long Island man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing and neglecting two dogs in his care.

The Suffolk County SPCA received a report from the Town of Brookhaven Animal Control who picked up two pit bulls as strays, who were later to be determined as belonging to Bellport resident Antonio Arguenta.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that when an SPCA officer questioned Arguenta about the dogs, he identified them as belonging to him.

Both dogs appeared emaciated and their bones and ribs were pushing through their skin, Gross said. Arguenta also admitted to having seven pit bull puppies inside his home, which were surrendered to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter.

Gross said the puppies will be examined and evaluated for adoption by the animal shelter.

Arguenta, 48, was charged with two counts of failure to provide proper sustenance, misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Aug. 24 to answer the charges.

