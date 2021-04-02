Long Island Man Accused Of Leaving Scene Of Crash That Killed Mother Of Two

A Long Island man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Mark Corrado, age 28, of West Babylon, was indicted on Thursday, April 1, for the Jan. 13 crash in Amagansett which left a mother of two dead, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

“This was a horrible tragedy that has left two young children without their mother,” Sini said. “In addition to allegedly fleeing the scene, the driver took even further steps to avoid being identified and taking responsibility for his actions. We will seek to hold him accountable and obtain justice for the victim and her family.”

At approximately 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Corrado was driving a 1997 Dodge pickup eastbound on Montauk Highway in Amagansett when he allegedly struck Yuris Cruz Murillo, age 36, of Amagansett, who was pushing her two children, ages one and four, in a stroller on the eastbound shoulder, the DA said.

Cruz Murillo was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The children were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Corrado allegedly continued driving east and abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area on Gilberts Path in Amagansett. He also allegedly removed the license plates from the vehicle, scratched the registration off the windshield, and took the insurance and registration documents out of the glove compartment, Sini said.

He then called an Uber to drive him back to his residence in West Babylon.

Corrado surrendered himself to East Hampton Town Police Detectives at the Suffolk County Police Department’s First Precinct that afternoon.

He was released on supervised release with alcohol and narcotics conditions. He is also subject to a 9 p.m. curfew and is prohibited from leaving the state.

In addition, his license has been suspended since his arraignment on the felony complaint.

If convicted of the top count, Corrado faces a maximum sentence of two to seven years in prison.

