Long Island Locale Nominated For National Register Of Historic Places

A Long Island church has been nominated for state and national registers of historic places by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul announced that the state Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 19 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including St. Paul’s Methodist Episcopal Church in Suffolk County.

Completed in 1873 in the village of Northport, St. Paul's “features its original striking Classical Revival design with Romanesque and Italianate elements. Still in use today, the church represents the long presence and influence of the Methodist religion in this part of Long Island.”

“New York's historical places are priceless treasures that help us connect with the past and our state's rich heritage," Hochul said. "These nominations reflect the fantastic breadth of the state's history and the prominent role New York has played in events that helped to sculpt our nation.

“These additions to the historic registers will help ensure there are resources available to protect these iconic places and that their stories will inspire us long into the future."

According to officials, “a listing on the State and National Registers listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.”

Once recommendations are approved by the commissioner, who serves as the state's historic preservation officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated, reviewed, and once approved, entered into the National Register of Historic Places.

“New York is home to many important historic locations in regions all across our state,” Sen. Jose Serrano, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation said in a statement. “These locations provide great educational opportunities, as well as much-needed regional tourism.”

