Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Dump Truck Crashes Into House On Long Island, Landing In Kitchen
News

Long Island Legislator Accused Of Trying To Trade Drugs For Sexual Favors, Report Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dr. William Spencer
Dr. William Spencer Photo Credit: Suffolk County Legislation

A prominent Long Island doctor and Suffolk County legislator is facing charges for allegedly attempting to exchange drugs for sex, according to a new report.

Dr. William Spencer, a legislator in the 18th District, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in an Elwood parking lot and scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 21 for allegedly attempting to exchange oxycodone for sexual favors.

According to NBC New York, at the time of his arrest, Spencer was in an official Suffolk County vehicle.

It is alleged that Spencer, a Centerport resident, believed he would be meeting with a prostitute in the parking lot behind a Goodwill store, with the intention of trading the drugs for sex.

However, officials said that the whole thing was a ruse, and it was a sting operation set up by police.

“The allegations being made against Legislator William Spencer are extremely serious,” Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco said. “We have very little information, and at this time, I will not be making any further statement. Our thoughts are with his wife and children during this difficult time.”

More information is expected to be released during a news conference on Wednesday in Central Islip. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.