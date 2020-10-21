Long Island Legislator Accused Of Trying To Trade Drugs For Sexual Favors, Report Says

A prominent Long Island doctor and Suffolk County legislator is facing charges for allegedly attempting to exchange drugs for sex, according to a new report.

Dr. William Spencer, a legislator in the 18th District, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in an Elwood parking lot and scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 21 for allegedly attempting to exchange oxycodone for sexual favors.

According to NBC New York, at the time of his arrest, Spencer was in an official Suffolk County vehicle.

It is alleged that Spencer, a Centerport resident, believed he would be meeting with a prostitute in the parking lot behind a Goodwill store, with the intention of trading the drugs for sex.

However, officials said that the whole thing was a ruse, and it was a sting operation set up by police.

“The allegations being made against Legislator William Spencer are extremely serious,” Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco said. “We have very little information, and at this time, I will not be making any further statement. Our thoughts are with his wife and children during this difficult time.”

More information is expected to be released during a news conference on Wednesday in Central Islip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.