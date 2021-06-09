Contact Us
News

Long Island Jet Ski Rider Rescued After Hitting Sandbar

Kathy Reakes
A jet ski rider was rescued after hitting a sandbar and fracturing their ankle.
A jet ski rider was rescued after hitting a sandbar and fracturing their ankle. Photo Credit: South Country Ambulance

A jet ski rider was rescued on Long Island after their vehicle hit a sandbar.

The rescue took place around 11:13 a.m., Sunday, June 6, when South Country Ambulance was requested as mutual aid to the Mastic Beach Fire Department for a water rescue in New Old Inlet in Bellport Bay.

 The rider had been thrown from the front of the jet ski after hitting the sandbar, suffering a broken ankle, said the South County Ambulance.

A South Country skiff was the first arriving unit on the scene to make contact and begin stabilizing and treating the rider.

From there, the Mastic Beach Fire Department's rescue boat was able to transport the injured rider to another ambulance company boat which transported the wounded rider to the Bellport Dock.

The victim was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment.

